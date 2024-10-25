Swiggy’s new feature lets NRIs order food, articles, and more for loved ones in India; here’s how

Food delivery app Swiggy is best known for its service and delivery in time, just like its competitors in India, including Zomato, blinkit and more. But Swiggy has introduced International Logins, a feature allowing users from 27 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, and the UAE, to enhance its reach and popularity among more people.

In its new service feature, Swiggy has allowed people living in these countries to order food and even articles from its quick commerce offering Instamart, or book restaurant tables for loved ones, friends or anyone back in India.

Swiggy announced in its press release on October 25, 2024, that users can log in using their respective international numbers and make payments using international credit cards or available UPI options, including food delivery, Dineout, Genie, and Instamart.

The following announcement comes amid the festive season.

“Food and gifts are essential to family gatherings, especially during festivals. With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions," said Phani Kishan, Co-founder & CGO of Swiggy.

The new feature was long requested by NRIs, said Swiggy, adding that they will get a new gifting layout, which would make sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.

About Swiggy: Founded in 2014, Bengaluru-based Swiggy collaborates with nearly two lakh restaurants across 600+ cities in India. Instamart operates in 43 cities and delivers groceries and other essentials across more than 20 categories in around 10 minutes.

The firm filed its draft papers for a ₹3,750 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 26, 2024. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 37,500 million equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each and an offer for sale (OFS) of 185,286,265 equity shares.