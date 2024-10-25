Swiggy’s new feature lets NRIs order food, articles, and more for loved ones in India; here’s how

  • The new feature was long requested by NRIs, said Swiggy, adding that they will get a new gifting layout, which would make sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Food delivery app Swiggy. (File)
Food delivery app Swiggy. (File)

Food delivery app Swiggy is best known for its service and delivery in time, just like its competitors in India, including Zomato, blinkit and more. But Swiggy has introduced International Logins, a feature allowing users from 27 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, and the UAE, to enhance its reach and popularity among more people.

In its new service feature, Swiggy has allowed people living in these countries to order food and even articles from its quick commerce offering Instamart, or book restaurant tables for loved ones, friends or anyone back in India.

Also Read | Swiggy, Zomato disappoint customers with ₹10 platform fee hike before Diwali

Swiggy announced in its press release on October 25, 2024, that users can log in using their respective international numbers and make payments using international credit cards or available UPI options, including food delivery, Dineout, Genie, and Instamart.

The following announcement comes amid the festive season.

“Food and gifts are essential to family gatherings, especially during festivals. With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions," said Phani Kishan, Co-founder & CGO of Swiggy.

Also Read | Swiggy creates Guinness World Record, here’s how

The new feature was long requested by NRIs, said Swiggy, adding that they will get a new gifting layout, which would make sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.

About Swiggy:

Founded in 2014, Bengaluru-based Swiggy collaborates with nearly two lakh restaurants across 600+ cities in India. Instamart operates in 43 cities and delivers groceries and other essentials across more than 20 categories in around 10 minutes.

Also Read | Swiggy’s Top Bosses Get $270 Million In ESOPs Before IPO; Turn Millionaires

The firm filed its draft papers for a 3,750 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 26, 2024. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 37,500 million equity shares with a face value of 1 each and an offer for sale (OFS) of 185,286,265 equity shares.

According to a Reuters report, it cut its valuation estimates for the upcoming IPO in November by 10-16%, citing market volatility.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSwiggy’s new feature lets NRIs order food, articles, and more for loved ones in India; here’s how

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.