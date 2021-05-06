Swiggy’s pick and drop service to handle deliveries on priority

“With several cities under lockdown, and family or friends to take care of, Swiggy Genie has delivered necessities such as home-cooked meals, over medicines, test reports and grocery to the doorsteps of Indians. Considering the criticality of the service, we are now prioritizing Genie deliveries. We urge users to stay indoors, and we will do our best to get them whatever they need while also keeping the safety of our partners top of mind," said Vivek Sunder, Swiggy's chief operating officer.