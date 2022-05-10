Swiggy-owned Supr Daily is suspending its operations in five cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. Supr Daily has communicated the rollback to its users on Tuesday.

Swiggy is downsizing Supr Daily, which is a subscription-based delivery service for milk, daily essentials and groceries.

“We will continue to service our customers in Bangalore without any disruption," Supr Daily said.

“We will suspend our services from May 12th, 2022. We will only service existing subscription orders of certain milk items till May 12th, 2022 and not take any new orders from May 10th, 2022," the company said in a blog post.

“The refund of your wallet balance and remaining days of Supr access memberships (if applicable) will be initiated by May 12th. It should reflect in the source of payment in 5 to 7 business days," the firm further said.

Supr Daily enabled customers to place their grocery orders anytime by 11 pm and get them delivered by 7 am the very next day.

The company was founded by IIT Bombay graduates Shreyas Nagdawane and Puneet Kumar in 2015 and later acquired by Swiggy in September 2018 in an all-cash deal as it looked to foray into the e-grocery subscription space.

Supr Daily has since scaled its services to over 500,000 customers, while delivering 200,000 daily orders across six cities.

At the time of the integration, the firm's co-founders Puneet Kumar, Shreyas Nagdawane and Rohit Jain had quit the company.

Last year, Swiggy had undertaken a management restructuring of Supr Daily as part of its strategy to deepen its presence in the fast-growing online grocery delivery business.