Swiss financial watchdog reviewing Credit Suisse chairman's comments - Report
Swiss financial regulator Finma is reviewing remarks made by Credit Suisse Group Chairman Axel Lehmann about outflows from the lender having stabilized in early December, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
