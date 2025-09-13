Swiss Name New Army Chief Amid Procurement Controversies

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland appointed a well-established military careerist as the chief of its armed forces, a role that will involve resolving controversies and a string of procurement issues that marred the term of his predecessor.

Major General Benedikt Roos, 60, currently commands the army’s territorial divisions and will start his new role on Jan. 1, the government said Friday. He will succeed Thomas Suessli, who announced his resignation in February.

The appointment of Roos — a career officer since 1997 — marks the return to a more traditional line of leadership. Suessli, who became a full-time officer only in 2015, was a surprise nominee in 2019. He was appointed in the hope that the IT specialist and former UBS Group AG employee would modernize aging weapons systems and ramp up a cyberdefense unit.

Yet his time at the helm of the army was marked by delays and rising costs for key projects. Most notably, an order for three dozen F-35A fighter jets from US defense firm Lockheed Martin Corp is set to cost up to 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion) more than originally expected, drawing widespread criticism.

Roos was chosen because “he is very well established in the army,” Defense Minister Martin Pfister said at a press conference. This is “very important for the credibility of the leadership,” he said.

Switzerland isn’t a member of NATO and spends the equivalent of just 0.7% of gross domestic product on defense, though there are plans to raise that to 1% by 2030.

Export restrictions grounded in the country’s neutrality stance have made it more difficult to get access to the weapon systems it needs. In July, Switzerland was informed it would receive new Patriot ground-based air defense systems from the US later because of efforts to prioritize support for Ukraine.

“The order books of the defense industry are full,” Roos said. “We have to get used to the fact that we will not be the top priority in the future either.”

In another key defense personnel change, the government named the current Swiss Ambassador to Algeria, Serge Bavaud, as the new head of the Federal Intelligence Service.

--With assistance from Bastian Benrath-Wright.

