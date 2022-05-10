Swiss Re GBS India to set up new tech centre in Hyderabad

Swiss Re GBS India to set up new tech centre in Hyderabad1 min read . 03:30 PM IST
- The new GBS centre strengthens Swiss Re’s commitment to India, as well as its digital, data and technology capabilities in delivering global solutions.
Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, the analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re, will launch a new centre in Hyderabad in September 2022. The new GBS centre strengthens Swiss Re’s commitment to India, as well as its digital, data and technology capabilities in delivering global solutions.
Since its establishment in 2001, Swiss Re GBS India has been playing a pivotal role in supporting its global operations. As the third largest office location for Swiss Re Group, it operates as a centre of excellence with a focus on innovation, driving business impact, and building global expertise and capabilities.
“Data is an essential fuel for Swiss Re’s business. By strengthening our data and digital capabilities, employing our modelling expertise, and developing new data-driven services, we can predict and mitigate risk before an event even happens. Swiss Re is already well-positioned in India and expanding our presence with Hyderabad as a new location will provide an opportunity to onboard expertise in key digital roles, which will enable our business and help our clients succeed," said Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re.
Amit Kalra, head of Swiss Re GBS in India said that Hyderabad creates new opportunities that complement their existing hub in Bangalore. “We look forward to welcoming new talent from the Telangana region, as we shape the future of re/insurance through data insights and innovative insurtech solutions.“
Both Bengaluru and Hyderabad centres are currently hiring talent across data science, engineering, and other technical skills.