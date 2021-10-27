Swiss Re to invest 920 crore for 23% stake in Paytm’s general insurance biz

Bengaluru: Switzerland-based reinsurance company Swiss Re will invest ₹920 crore (roughly $127 million) in Paytm’s general insurance business for a 23% stake on a fully diluted business, the Noida-based financial services company said on Wednesday.

Swiss Re will invest ₹397.3 crore (roughly $52.9 million) upfront in Paytm Insuretech Private Limited (PIT) and the remaining in tranches, subject to fulfilment of certain milestones.

Swiss Re is investing alongside Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who is also expected to make an investment in the entity. The investment is subject to regulatory approvals.

In June, Mint reported that One97 Communications Ltd, the operator of the Paytm online payments app, is set to extend ₹743 crore to entities VSS Holdings and VSS Investco.

Swiss Re’s investment comes more than a year after Paytm entered the general insurance business, through the acquisition of Mumbai-based general insurance company, Raheja QBE for ₹568 crore.

However, the deal is yet to close subject to regulatory approvals.

Paytm Insurtech plans to leverage Paytm’s customer base and merchant ecosystem to develop innovative insurance products. Currently, Paytm has a brokerage license to distribute insurance products and not manufacture new offerings.

“We are excited to partner with Swiss Re for our insurance foray as a key strategic investor. It is an important milestone in our financial services journey of taking general insurance products to the masses. We look forward to gaining from Swiss Re’s global insurance capabilities and building innovative products to tap into the Indian market," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chairman, managing director and chief executive of One 97 Communications Ltd.

The news comes as Paytm’s parent One97 Communications Ltd, is gunning for an ₹18,300 crore IPO in November.

Last week, One97 Communications got the regulator's nod to to go ahead with its public share sale, which will see its biggest shareholder ANT Financial diluting up to ₹5000 crore in the public issue.

Led by founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, 11-year-old Paytm has expanded beyond digital payments into newer categories of lending, gaming, wealth management, financial services and digital commerce.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.