India’s time has come: Inside the rise of the luxury watch market

Distributors are also upbeat about the second half of the year. "We're seeing a lot of retailers step up their pace of growth by adding new stores," Ashok Goel, who runs Delhi-based Luxury Time Pvt. Ltd, a distributor of brands such as Hublot, Tag Heuer, and Zenith said. "A rapid increase in the number of stores is a direct sign of a growing economy and market. A lot of watch retailers are also now providing experience centers as more and more shoppers are now buying in India, unlike before," he said.