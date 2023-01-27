Swiss watch imports touch $200 mn as Indians splurge3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Imports have grown 19% over 2021. With this, India has surpassed countries such as Kuwait, Ireland, Bahrain, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, and Malaysia in luxury watch imports.
New Delhi: Demand for luxury watches in India has soared, with Swiss watch imports nearly doubling in 2022 from 2020, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said.
