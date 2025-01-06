Companies
India leads growth in Swiss watch imports worldwide
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 06 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Swiss watch exports to India are growing rapidly, with imports reaching ₹2400 crore in 2024's first 11 months. High-net-worth individuals are commissioning exclusive, bespoke timepieces.
Wealthy Indians are increasingly commissioning unique, handcrafted, luxury timepieces from top global watchmakers. For instance, a business family in Maharashtra has ordered a custom-made grand fireplace clock worth ₹5-6 crore from a prestigious French watchmaker. The clock, which will be ready in the coming months, is being created by April H., a private French company that has been making luxury timepieces for over 300 years.
