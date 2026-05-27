Young buyers lift India to #3 spot for Swiss watchmaker Tissot

India has emerged among the top three global markets for The Swatch Group’s Tissot, just behind China and the US and overtaking traditional strongholds France and Switzerland, as the Swiss watchmaker doubles down on a fast-growing base of young luxury consumers.
Sales in India have grown over 35% annually in the last three years, according to Sylvain Dolla, Tissot’s global chief executive officer. Sales of the watch brand spiked 43% year-on-year in April.
“India is ahead of France and Switzerland, which are historical markets where we are very successful,” Dolla told Mint in an interview. “Now, India ranks third for Tissot, just behind China and the US, and the growth we enjoy in India makes me feel that the sky is the limit.”