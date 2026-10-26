Swiss watchmakers put faith and language on the dial to woo Indian buyers

As India gains weight on the global stage for Swiss watchmakers, brands are increasingly leaning on cultural resonance to captivate collectors. In just the past week, four limited-edition watches debuted in the country, spanning ₹5.76 lakh to ₹4.25 crore, each featuring motifs designed to resonate strongly with Indian buyers.
Leading the charge is Jacob & Co.’s ₹4.25 crore timepiece: a rose-gold creation depicting Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and the Ram Temple at Ayodhya alongside a rotating Earth and flying tourbillon. Only three will be made worldwide. At a different price point, TAG Heuer’s ₹5.76 lakh Carrera features 24 Indian languages on its dial. Franck Muller also unveiled its Vanguard ‘Ram Lalla’,a 108-piece run paying tribute to Lord Ram's childhood form, in partnership with retailer Kapoor Watch Co. Breitling launched a 59-piece, blue-dial Superocean Heritage B31 exclusively with the same retailer.