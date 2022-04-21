Switch Mobility to pump in 300 million pounds across India, UK

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As part of his visit to Delhi and Gujarat, the UK PM took the opportunity to highlight Switch as an example of a business strengthening bilateral trade between the countries.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ashok Leyland-backed Switch Mobility on Thursday confirmed its plan to invest to the tune of 300 million pounds across the UK and India for the development its range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ashok Leyland-backed Switch Mobility on Thursday confirmed its plan to invest to the tune of 300 million pounds across the UK and India for the development its range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles.
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson today praised Switch Mobility and its investment in the UK and India during his trade visit to India. As part of his visit to Delhi and Gujarat, the PM took the opportunity to highlight Switch as an example of a business strengthening bilateral trade between the countries.
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson today praised Switch Mobility and its investment in the UK and India during his trade visit to India. As part of his visit to Delhi and Gujarat, the PM took the opportunity to highlight Switch as an example of a business strengthening bilateral trade between the countries.
In a statement, Switch said that UK and Indian businesses confirmed more than £1 billion in new investments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With that, Switch confirmed plans to invest £300 million across the UK and India to develop its range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We are committed to rolling out next-generation clean green buses in the UK, and Switch Mobility is at the forefront of that revolution. This announcement will bring high-quality jobs and skills to both the UK and India, and is a testament to our partnership in the industries of the future."
Notably, Boris' visit also is during the time of the launch of Switch's new 12m electric bus for India and the announcement of a new Technical Centre in the UK.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility commented: “We are delighted that the Prime Minister has commended the investment Switch is making to become a leader in electric transportation as an example of the benefits of UK-India collaboration. Since forming Switch Mobility over a year ago, we have seen the pace of change to electric vehicles for public and commercial transportation increase significantly."
Hinduja added, "With a strong order bank of nearly 600 buses and ambitious investment plans already in place, we believe we are well placed to capitalise on this growth. The new 12m bus has been designed specifically taking into account the requirements of the Indian market and delivering a range of up to 300kms."
Switch is expected to create over 4000 skilled jobs in the UK and India as part of the investment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As part of its investment in the UK, the bus manufacturer announced that its new Technical Centre will be the focal point of its Global Research and Development team.
Creating over 130 skilled jobs and led by Chief Technology Officer, Roger Blakey, the Centre will focus on the development of Switch’s next-generation vehicles, the company said.
Also, Switch announced that the new technical centre will open in June 2022 and will work closely with Switch’s existing R&D offices in Chennai, Leeds and Valladolid employing a further 200 engineers.