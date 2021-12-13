Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd on Monday announced that it has approved bonus share issue, recommending the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. The bonus issue is in accordance with the regulation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The company release informed, "this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 13th December, have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1(i.e. 1 (one) fully paid up equity share for every 1 (one) fully paid up equity share held, subjectto the shareholders' approval through Postal Ballot.

The company release further highlighted details required for bonus issue as per Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

It said, “whether bonus is out of free reserves created out of profits or share premium account, the Bonus equity shares will be issued out of Share Premium of the company available as on 31 March, 2021."

“Bonus ratio 1: 1, i.e. 1 (one) fully paid up equity share for every 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of Rs.1/- each held as on the date of record date. The record date will be announced in due course," the release informed.

Further details of share capital, including the pre and post bonus issue stated, “the pre-bonus issue paid up equity share capital as on the date of this letter is RS 10,86,00,000- consisting of 10,86,00,000 equity shares of RS.1/- each." While the “post bonus issue Paid up equity share capital shall be Rs.21 ,72,00,000/- consisting of 21 ,72,00,000 equity shares of RS.1/- each."

