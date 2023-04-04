Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port FY23 cargo handling at a record 65.66 mln tn

New Delhi: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) Kolkata reported 13% year-on-year growth in cargo handling at a record 65.66 million tonne for FY23, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Tuesday.

“In its 153 years history, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) including Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, for the first time, handled 65.66 million tonne of cargo in 2022-23, recording an all time high throughput which is a 12.87% increase from the previous record of 58.175 million tonne moved in 2021-22," it said.

In 2022-23, SMP, Kolkata recorded highest ever growth of traffic of 7.5 million tonne done, in comparison to previous years, which is the highest quantum growth achieved in its history.

“SMP, Kolkata had earlier surpassed the ministry’s target of 61 MMT collectively and individually both at its twin dock systems, viz. HDC (44.50 MMT on 3.3.2023) and KDS (16.50 MMT on 22.03.2023)," it said.

SMP Kolkata chairman P. L. Haranadh said that increasing cargo throughput was driven by various measures undertaken by the port to improve productivity, safety, business development capacity utilization, etc.

“Cargo handled at HDC is 48.6 MMT and KDS is 17.05 MMT, thus surpassing the previous year’s throughput with growth rate of 13.37% and 11.47%, respectively," it said.

SMP, Kolkata handled highest ever rail-borne cargo (34.6 MMT) for the financial year 2022-23.

The port registered strong financial performance in 2022-23 by posting net surplus of ₹304 crore.

To augment capacity of the port, SMPK has been focussing on PPP projects. During financial year 2022-23, the port awarded three major projects with investment of ₹730 crore through PPP mode. These three projects are expected to increase capacity by 6.7 MMT.

According to the ministry, SMPK plans to develop an extended port gate system at Balagarh with an investment at about ₹445 crore, of which around ₹343 crores will be invested through PPP.

SMPK plans to develop the land parcels owned by it in a systematic way. The detailed master plan is being prepared by SMPK which will be completed by June 2023.

SMPK has already floated EoI for developing a multi-modal logistic terminal near port on about 60 acre of land which is 2 km from Kolkata Dock. These projects would facilitate warehousing, cold storage, truck terminal, rail and road connectivity, etc.

SMPK is targeting to start night navigation for vessels destined to/originated from Kolkata Dock System, in association with Antwerp Port, Belgium, and IIT Chennai.

It plans to bring small vessels up to 100 m by August 2023 and all vessels by March 2024 which will reduce turnaround time substantially, increasing the capacity of the port.