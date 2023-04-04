Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port FY23 cargo handling at a record 65.66 mln tn

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port FY23 cargo handling at a record 65.66 mln tn2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 06:00 PM IST
- To augment capacity of the port, SMPK has been focussing on PPP projects. During financial year 2022-23, the port awarded three major projects with investment of ₹730 crore through PPP mode. These three projects are expected to increase capacity by 6.7 MMT
New Delhi: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) Kolkata reported 13% year-on-year growth in cargo handling at a record 65.66 million tonne for FY23, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Tuesday.
