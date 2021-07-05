Sydney Airport gets $17 billion takeover bid

Investors, however, said it was a good time for the consortium, which is calling itself the Sydney Aviation Alliance, to bid for Sydney Airport because the airport’s stock price was looking cheap. Before the bid became public on Monday, the airport’s shares had fallen more than 30% from pre-pandemic levels. Australia’s borders are still largely closed to visitors. Health experts have credited the policy with limiting the spread of Covid-19 there, but the airport’s international traffic remains down more than 90%.