Sydney-based Atlassian Corporation, which provides collaboration and productivity software, has announced plans to hire over 1,500 employees in India by end of FY2024. The hiring will take place across engineering, product and design teams, among others, as part of its major recruitment drive.

Atlassian presently has an employee base of 1400,and is looking to scale its operations at its research and development (R&D) and customer centre in Bengaluru. With the new addition in its headcount, the company intends to grow its India team to over 3,000 by the end of FY2024, it said.

Founded by Mike Cannon Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002, Atlassian is the maker of popular workplace tools including Jira, Confluence, BitBucket and Trello.

The Sydney-headquartered firm first established its presence in India in 2018 and set up a permanent office in Bengaluru in the following year, which was later turned into R&D and customer support centre.

“As we rapidly grow in India, we want to hire bright and talented individuals who are excited to contribute to our goals; who value an open culture where everyone’s voice is heard; and who want to build products that continue to change how the world works," Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead India, Atlassian said.

Calling India its “fastest-growing R&D site globally" Mike Cannon-Brookes co-founder and co-CEO, Atlassian said, “Our engineers are working on hard problems, and significant products for our overall strategy and success of the company."

The company has more than 194,000 clients globally including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon and Dropbox. In India, its customers include Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart, among others.

As part of its growth plans, the company said, it has set a long-term goal of becoming a $10 billion business, alongside a hiring goal to grow its global workforce to over 25,000 by FY2026.

To achieve this, the three growth markets that the company is doubling down on include, agile and DevOps, IT service management and work management.