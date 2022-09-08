Sydney-based Atlassian to hire over 1,500 employees in India by FY241 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:24 PM IST
The company will hire across engineering, product and design teams, among others, as part of its major recruitment drive.
Sydney-based Atlassian Corporation, which provides collaboration and productivity software, has announced plans to hire over 1,500 employees in India by end of FY2024. The hiring will take place across engineering, product and design teams, among others, as part of its major recruitment drive.