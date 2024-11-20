Symbiosis Law Admission Test 2025 Registration Closes on November 22, 2024; Begin Your Law Journey with SIU

New Delhi [India], November 20: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) has announced the last date of registration for the 2025 Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), the premier entrance exam for its renowned law programmes. With thousands of candidates vying for a place at one of India's best law schools, ensure your chance to secure 300 seats in this competitive programme. The SLAT test is scheduled for December 13 (Friday) and December 15 (Sunday), 2024 -- marking a significant change this year by moving away from its usual May schedule. Candidates can register on the official SLAT website, https://www.slat-test.org/, before November 22, 2024. The test will be conducted twice, with the highest score of the two attempts considered.

For over four decades, Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune has been at the forefront of legal education in India, with a legacy that predates the establishment of National Law Universities (NLUs). It is widely recognized for its distinguished placement records, both nationally and internationally, and boasts strong global partnerships. SLS Pune achieved an international placement package of 52 LPA and a domestic package of 19.5 LPA, further cementing its reputation as a top choice for legal education.

Key Dates for SLAT 2025

* Registration Deadline: November 22, 2024 (Friday)

* Admit Card Available: December 3, 2024 (Tuesday)

* Results Announced: December 26, 2024 (Thursday)

Previously part of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), SLAT is now the exclusive pathway to the esteemed Symbiosis Law Schools (SLS) in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, and Nagpur. Prospective students can apply for top undergraduate programmes, including B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.B.A. LL.B (Hons), B.A. LL.B, and B.B.A. LL.B.

Exam Overview

- Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- Duration: 60 minutes

- Number of Questions: 60

- Sections: Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge

- Fee: INR 2250 per attempt; additional INR 1000 per programme for college selection * Scoring: No negative marking, and the best of two attempts will be considered

To apply, visit http://slat-test.org/, register, and complete the application steps. Candidates must complete the registration by November 22, 2024, as changes will not be allowed post-submission. SIU reserves the right to disqualify any applicant for inaccurate information.

This timeline shift underscores SIU's commitment to providing candidates with ample preparation time and an enhanced testing experience.

Visit the official website to start your journey with SLAT 2025 today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

