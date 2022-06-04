Symphony launches new digital campaign on air coolers conserving trees

Symphony launches new digital campaign on air coolers conserving trees2 min read . 12:23 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Symphony Limited has launched a digital campaign to create awareness on the need to protect and conserve our planet.
With technology making our lives simpler and more convenient, it has proved to be a hazard to our environment. It said our oceans are depleting, global temperature is on a constant rise, wildlife is impacted, and the surface of the earth is drying. Resonating with this thought, the brand has come up with the digital campaign to bring about change and consciousness among the patrons with a compelling message. It draws synergies between the use of air coolers and conservation of trees, the firm said.
Anuj Arora, global chief marketing officer, Symphony Limited said, “With this campaign, our objective is to educate the consumers that they should be mindful of the environmental side effects of their choices and how adapting to sustainable ways of cooling can lead to a positive change. Additionally, our recent studies and research findings have shown that air coolers as a category are more environment-friendly and conducive. It is about time we bring about a change and conserve our planet."
During the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) summit held last year, most of the countries committed to cut emissions to net zero and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. Symphony has also taken a step in that direction to contribute to the cause. They partnered with Infinite Solutions, an environment and sustainability consulting company, for a study to understand the GHG emissions that happen at an organizational level for the production and sales of air coolers. While achieving carbon neutrality is a long-term goal, Symphony has been making conscious efforts in the past. The brand has planted trees across its premises, adopted 11,000 square meters of wasteland and developed a forest park with over 25,000 plants. This has helped emission reduction of 136.35 tCO2/year! The brand also carried out a carbon footprint assessment for its air coolers. As per the findings of that study:
Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission of an air cooler is significantly lesser in comparison to air conditioners. For one unit of the brand’s residential air cooler, the total carbon dioxide saving against an air conditioner is 14.945 tonnes; this is equal to up-rooting of 42 trees
According to Statista, the total sale of air conditioners in the last five years (from 2018 to 2022) is approx. 3.33 crore. If consumers would have purchased these many coolers instead of air conditioners, we could have saved approximately 140 crore trees.