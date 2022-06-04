Symphony launches new digital campaign on air coolers conserving trees

During the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) summit held last year, most of the countries committed to cut emissions to net zero and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. Symphony has also taken a step in that direction to contribute to the cause. They partnered with Infinite Solutions, an environment and sustainability consulting company, for a study to understand the GHG emissions that happen at an organizational level for the production and sales of air coolers. While achieving carbon neutrality is a long-term goal, Symphony has been making conscious efforts in the past. The brand has planted trees across its premises, adopted 11,000 square meters of wasteland and developed a forest park with over 25,000 plants. This has helped emission reduction of 136.35 tCO2/year! The brand also carried out a carbon footprint assessment for its air coolers. As per the findings of that study: