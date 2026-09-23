Synechron initiates stake-sale talks with PE investors; valuation talks still evolving

Synechron, a bootstrapped global IT company, has initiated discussions with private equity investors for a stake sale, two people told Mint.
Synechron, a bootstrapped global IT company, has initiated discussions with private equity investors for a stake sale, two people told Mint.
The proposed transaction can range from a minority stake to a significant majority, the people said. Early discussions have been held with large private equity firms including EQT AB, CVC and Apax Partners, the people said.
The proposed transaction can range from a minority stake to a significant majority, the people said. Early discussions have been held with large private equity firms including EQT AB, CVC and Apax Partners, the people said.
“The company is also evaluating a share-swap structure, similar to recent transactions in the IT services sector,” one person said.
Synechron, which has crossed $1 billion in revenue, could seek a valuation of $3 billion-3.5 billion or more, the people said.
“Multiples on revenue are currently around 1.5-2.5, but for larger global players it could go higher,” said the second person. “However, the valuation discussions are still evolving and the final structure and size of the stake on offer have not been determined.”
“We plan to remain private and independent for the foreseeable future and there are no strategic transactions on the horizon,” a Synechron spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.
Queries sent to CVC, EQT and Apax Partners did not elicit a response at the time of publishing.
Synechron, founded in 2001 by Faisal Husain, has scaled into a global technology consulting business with 16,000 employees across 59 offices in 21 countries and has been consolidating its acquisitions globally.
In March, Synechron combined its presence in Australia by bringing its acquisitions of Chamonix IT, Exposé and iGreenData under its brand and installing a new local leadership team. In October last year, Synechron formed a new global ServiceNow business via the acquisitions of RapDev, Calitii and Waivgen to create the largest financial services focused ServiceNow practice globally.
The New York-based company provides technology and digital transformation services across artificial intelligence, data, cloud, cybersecurity, software engineering and DevOps, with more than 200 financial-services clients.
Consolidation wave
India’s IT services sector is undergoing a fresh wave of consolidation as AI-led pricing pressure and softer discretionary technology spending push mid-sized companies to seek scale through mergers, acquisitions and stake sales. This wave is also driven by the need to build AI, data and cloud capabilities and expand client and geographic reach faster than organic growth allows.
According to an August report by Reuters, competition from mid-sized firms has become brutally fierce. Revenue in dollar terms at both Persistent and Coforge has grown in double digits for at least eight quarters in a row. In contrast, IT giants Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies had subdued growth of 1% to 3%. This is drawing private equity interest into mid-sized IT firms.
Global investors including Blackstone Inc., EQT and Multiples Alternate Asset Management are pumping capital into smaller tech firms, drawn by their faster growth trajectories, lean operations and product-focused strategies.
Multiples invested $200 million to buy a controlling stake in QBurst in February last year, whereas EQT bought WSO2 in August 2024. EQT bought Indium in December 2023, and Blackstone bought a controlling stake in R Systems in November 2022.