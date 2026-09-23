Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Synechron initiates stake-sale talks with PE investors; valuation talks still evolving

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
2 min read23 Sep 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Synechron could seek a valuation of $3-3.5 billion or more, although discussions remain at an early stage.
Synechron could seek a valuation of $3-3.5 billion or more, although discussions remain at an early stage.
Summary

Synechron plans to remain private and independent for the foreseeable future and there are no strategic transactions on the horizon, a company spokesperson said.

Gift this article

Synechron, a bootstrapped global IT company, has initiated discussions with private equity investors for a stake sale, two people told Mint.

Synechron, a bootstrapped global IT company, has initiated discussions with private equity investors for a stake sale, two people told Mint.

The proposed transaction can range from a minority stake to a significant majority, the people said. Early discussions have been held with large private equity firms including EQT AB, CVC and Apax Partners, the people said.

The proposed transaction can range from a minority stake to a significant majority, the people said. Early discussions have been held with large private equity firms including EQT AB, CVC and Apax Partners, the people said.

“The company is also evaluating a share-swap structure, similar to recent transactions in the IT services sector,” one person said.

Synechron, which has crossed $1 billion in revenue, could seek a valuation of $3 billion-3.5 billion or more, the people said.

“Multiples on revenue are currently around 1.5-2.5, but for larger global players it could go higher,” said the second person. “However, the valuation discussions are still evolving and the final structure and size of the stake on offer have not been determined.”

“We plan to remain private and independent for the foreseeable future and there are no strategic transactions on the horizon,” a Synechron spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.

Queries sent to CVC, EQT and Apax Partners did not elicit a response at the time of publishing.

Also Read | VVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

Synechron, founded in 2001 by Faisal Husain, has scaled into a global technology consulting business with 16,000 employees across 59 offices in 21 countries and has been consolidating its acquisitions globally.

In March, Synechron combined its presence in Australia by bringing its acquisitions of Chamonix IT, Exposé and iGreenData under its brand and installing a new local leadership team. In October last year, Synechron formed a new global ServiceNow business via the acquisitions of RapDev, Calitii and Waivgen to create the largest financial services focused ServiceNow practice globally.

The New York-based company provides technology and digital transformation services across artificial intelligence, data, cloud, cybersecurity, software engineering and DevOps, with more than 200 financial-services clients.

Consolidation wave

India’s IT services sector is undergoing a fresh wave of consolidation as AI-led pricing pressure and softer discretionary technology spending push mid-sized companies to seek scale through mergers, acquisitions and stake sales. This wave is also driven by the need to build AI, data and cloud capabilities and expand client and geographic reach faster than organic growth allows.

Also Read | Sunrise revenues: How Indian IT’s AI opportunity has begun to brighten

According to an August report by Reuters, competition from mid-sized firms has become brutally fierce. Revenue in dollar terms at both ​Persistent and Coforge has grown in double digits ⁠for at least eight quarters in a row. In contrast, IT giants Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies had subdued growth of 1% to 3%. This is drawing private equity interest into mid-sized IT firms.

Global investors including Blackstone Inc., EQT and Multiples Alternate Asset Management are pumping capital into smaller tech firms, drawn by their faster growth trajectories, lean operations and product-focused strategies.

Multiples invested $200 million to buy a controlling stake in QBurst in February last year, whereas EQT bought WSO2 in August 2024. EQT bought Indium in December 2023, and Blackstone bought a controlling stake in R Systems in November 2022.

Also Read | Zeta targets global profitability in FY27 as overseas business scales
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSynechron initiates stake-sale talks with PE investors; valuation talks still evolving

Synechron initiates stake-sale talks with PE investors; valuation talks still evolving

Mansi VermaSneha Shah
2 min read23 Sep 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Synechron could seek a valuation of $3-3.5 billion or more, although discussions remain at an early stage.
Synechron could seek a valuation of $3-3.5 billion or more, although discussions remain at an early stage.
Summary

Synechron plans to remain private and independent for the foreseeable future and there are no strategic transactions on the horizon, a company spokesperson said.

Gift this article

Synechron, a bootstrapped global IT company, has initiated discussions with private equity investors for a stake sale, two people told Mint.

Synechron, a bootstrapped global IT company, has initiated discussions with private equity investors for a stake sale, two people told Mint.

The proposed transaction can range from a minority stake to a significant majority, the people said. Early discussions have been held with large private equity firms including EQT AB, CVC and Apax Partners, the people said.

The proposed transaction can range from a minority stake to a significant majority, the people said. Early discussions have been held with large private equity firms including EQT AB, CVC and Apax Partners, the people said.

“The company is also evaluating a share-swap structure, similar to recent transactions in the IT services sector,” one person said.

Synechron, which has crossed $1 billion in revenue, could seek a valuation of $3 billion-3.5 billion or more, the people said.

“Multiples on revenue are currently around 1.5-2.5, but for larger global players it could go higher,” said the second person. “However, the valuation discussions are still evolving and the final structure and size of the stake on offer have not been determined.”

“We plan to remain private and independent for the foreseeable future and there are no strategic transactions on the horizon,” a Synechron spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.

Queries sent to CVC, EQT and Apax Partners did not elicit a response at the time of publishing.

Also Read | VVDN Technologies readies for ₹4,000-5,000 crore IPO

Synechron, founded in 2001 by Faisal Husain, has scaled into a global technology consulting business with 16,000 employees across 59 offices in 21 countries and has been consolidating its acquisitions globally.

In March, Synechron combined its presence in Australia by bringing its acquisitions of Chamonix IT, Exposé and iGreenData under its brand and installing a new local leadership team. In October last year, Synechron formed a new global ServiceNow business via the acquisitions of RapDev, Calitii and Waivgen to create the largest financial services focused ServiceNow practice globally.

The New York-based company provides technology and digital transformation services across artificial intelligence, data, cloud, cybersecurity, software engineering and DevOps, with more than 200 financial-services clients.

Consolidation wave

India’s IT services sector is undergoing a fresh wave of consolidation as AI-led pricing pressure and softer discretionary technology spending push mid-sized companies to seek scale through mergers, acquisitions and stake sales. This wave is also driven by the need to build AI, data and cloud capabilities and expand client and geographic reach faster than organic growth allows.

Also Read | Sunrise revenues: How Indian IT’s AI opportunity has begun to brighten

According to an August report by Reuters, competition from mid-sized firms has become brutally fierce. Revenue in dollar terms at both ​Persistent and Coforge has grown in double digits ⁠for at least eight quarters in a row. In contrast, IT giants Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies had subdued growth of 1% to 3%. This is drawing private equity interest into mid-sized IT firms.

Global investors including Blackstone Inc., EQT and Multiples Alternate Asset Management are pumping capital into smaller tech firms, drawn by their faster growth trajectories, lean operations and product-focused strategies.

Multiples invested $200 million to buy a controlling stake in QBurst in February last year, whereas EQT bought WSO2 in August 2024. EQT bought Indium in December 2023, and Blackstone bought a controlling stake in R Systems in November 2022.

Also Read | Zeta targets global profitability in FY27 as overseas business scales
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSynechron initiates stake-sale talks with PE investors; valuation talks still evolving
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP