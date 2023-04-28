Revenue will grow in ‘high teens’ in FY24: Syngene CEO3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 12:18 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Syngene International Ltd reported 31% growth in Q4 net revenues from a year ago. Its profit after tax also surged 21%, taking FY23 net profit growth to 10%. Jonathan Hunt, managing director and chief executive officer, expects to maintain the operating margin trajectory, even improving on it. Hunt’s confidence and optimism around its growth prospects was reflected in its $100 million planned capex for FY24. Edited Excerpts.
