Revenue will grow in ‘high teens’ in FY24: Syngene CEO

How much growth are you targeting for FY24? Is the operating performance growth sustainable?

We expect our revenue growth for FY24 to be in high-teens on constant currency basis. I am expecting to sustain the strong operating Ebitda of 29.3% that was reported in FY23, or may even improve upon it to 30%. It’s a combination of things that is helping operating performance. Good cost controls, smart operating efficiencies we have achieved by investing in capabilities over the years. Overall investments in inventories are also coming down. We are deliberately reducing them from high levels of the pandemic. Over the last seven years, revenues have almost quadrupled, market cap has tripled, and we have created thousands of new scientific jobs. We can continue this growth trajectory over many years. According to out annual guidance, we expect to continue the momentum over years via better execution.