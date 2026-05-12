New Delhi: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. expects revenue to grow 30% in the ongoing fiscal, driven by strong demand in automotive and healthcare electronics, even as weakness in consumer electronics and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on the wider electronics manufacturing sector,
Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says
SummarySyrma SGS Technology expects its automotive and medical tech verticals to remain resilient, as the order book grows steadily, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says.
New Delhi: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. expects revenue to grow 30% in the ongoing fiscal, driven by strong demand in automotive and healthcare electronics, even as weakness in consumer electronics and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on the wider electronics manufacturing sector,
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Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.
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