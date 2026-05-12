Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says

Shouvik Das
2 min read12 May 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Jasbir Singh Gujral, managing director at Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
Jasbir Singh Gujral, managing director at Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
Summary

Syrma SGS Technology expects its automotive and medical tech verticals to remain resilient, as the order book grows steadily, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. expects revenue to grow 30% in the ongoing fiscal, driven by strong demand in automotive and healthcare electronics, even as weakness in consumer electronics and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on the wider electronics manufacturing sector,

New Delhi: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. expects revenue to grow 30% in the ongoing fiscal, driven by strong demand in automotive and healthcare electronics, even as weakness in consumer electronics and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on the wider electronics manufacturing sector,

“We’re expecting our automotive and med-tech verticals to do very well this fiscal, just like what we saw last fiscal,” Managing Director Jasbir Singh Gujral told Mint in an interview on Tuesday. "Our auto electronics business saw a growth of 39% through FY26, while healthcare grew 36%. In the long run, we expect these enterprise segments to remain resilient, and we’re seeing our order book continue to grow steadily.”

“We’re expecting our automotive and med-tech verticals to do very well this fiscal, just like what we saw last fiscal,” Managing Director Jasbir Singh Gujral told Mint in an interview on Tuesday. "Our auto electronics business saw a growth of 39% through FY26, while healthcare grew 36%. In the long run, we expect these enterprise segments to remain resilient, and we’re seeing our order book continue to grow steadily.”

The company, India’s second-largest publicly listed electronics maker, reported 27.2% year-on-year revenue growth in Fiscal 2026. Consumer electronics, which contributed 1,452.7 crore or 30% of Syrma’s revenue in FY26, remained the company’s slowest-growing business segment last fiscal, expanding 7.6% year-on-year amid slowing domestic and global demand.

Gujral said Syrma expects momentum in higher-margin enterprise segments to help sustain growth this year, although prolonged geopolitical conflicts could force it to revisit its projections.

Enterprise push

On Monday, Syrma reported FY26 revenue of 4,819.1 crore, beating Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of 4,795 crore. Net profit rose 87.5% year-on-year to 345.8 crore, compared with analyst estimates of 302.1 crore. The stock reacted negatively, declining 3.60% to 1,073.80.

Through FY26, Syrma was the only listed electronics manufacturer whose shares gained during the fiscal year, rising more than 80% between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. Shares of rivals Dixon Technologies Ltd. and Kaynes Technology Ltd. declined over the same period.

Brokerage reports have flagged mounting pressure on electronics manufacturers from elevated memory chip prices, weak consumer electronics demand and higher shipping costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Still, Gujral said Syrma’s focus on automotive, healthcare and exports would help cushion some of these pressures.

“There is no argument against the fact that shipping costs have significantly increased, but our contracts with clients mention that any cost rises in operational aspects such as shipping would be borne by our clients,” he said. “We’ve also begun focusing more on the high-margin segments to preserve growth in a challenging market—a plan that also includes exports.”

Export bet

Exports currently contribute about one-fourth of Syrma’s revenue, with the company aiming to raise that share to at least one-third over time, Gujral said.

“The goal is to ensure that exports account for at least one-third of our overall revenue. Right now, exports are about one-fourth of our top line, which also suggests that we’re winning new clients from other manufacturers in North America and Europe—markets that are currently stagnant. This shows that our business is healthy and on the right track,” he said.

Gujral added that the company’s outlook remains contingent on how geopolitical tensions evolve over the coming months.

“We’ll have to wait and watch for at least another month or two, and see where the current spate of geopolitical conflicts stand. For now, based on what we’re hearing from our clients, we’re pretty confident to see our revenue grow 30% through this fiscal. Of course, if the conflicts continue, we’ll have to look at revising our projections,” Gujral said.

Early brokerage commentary remained positive. In an investor note on Tuesday, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. retained a ‘buy’ rating on Syrma SGS, but also highlighted the collapse of the company’s proposed acquisition of solar energy firm K-Solare Energy after due diligence.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSyrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says

Syrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says

Shouvik Das
2 min read12 May 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Jasbir Singh Gujral, managing director at Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
Jasbir Singh Gujral, managing director at Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
Summary

Syrma SGS Technology expects its automotive and medical tech verticals to remain resilient, as the order book grows steadily, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. expects revenue to grow 30% in the ongoing fiscal, driven by strong demand in automotive and healthcare electronics, even as weakness in consumer electronics and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on the wider electronics manufacturing sector,

New Delhi: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. expects revenue to grow 30% in the ongoing fiscal, driven by strong demand in automotive and healthcare electronics, even as weakness in consumer electronics and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on the wider electronics manufacturing sector,

“We’re expecting our automotive and med-tech verticals to do very well this fiscal, just like what we saw last fiscal,” Managing Director Jasbir Singh Gujral told Mint in an interview on Tuesday. "Our auto electronics business saw a growth of 39% through FY26, while healthcare grew 36%. In the long run, we expect these enterprise segments to remain resilient, and we’re seeing our order book continue to grow steadily.”

“We’re expecting our automotive and med-tech verticals to do very well this fiscal, just like what we saw last fiscal,” Managing Director Jasbir Singh Gujral told Mint in an interview on Tuesday. "Our auto electronics business saw a growth of 39% through FY26, while healthcare grew 36%. In the long run, we expect these enterprise segments to remain resilient, and we’re seeing our order book continue to grow steadily.”

The company, India’s second-largest publicly listed electronics maker, reported 27.2% year-on-year revenue growth in Fiscal 2026. Consumer electronics, which contributed 1,452.7 crore or 30% of Syrma’s revenue in FY26, remained the company’s slowest-growing business segment last fiscal, expanding 7.6% year-on-year amid slowing domestic and global demand.

Gujral said Syrma expects momentum in higher-margin enterprise segments to help sustain growth this year, although prolonged geopolitical conflicts could force it to revisit its projections.

Enterprise push

On Monday, Syrma reported FY26 revenue of 4,819.1 crore, beating Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of 4,795 crore. Net profit rose 87.5% year-on-year to 345.8 crore, compared with analyst estimates of 302.1 crore. The stock reacted negatively, declining 3.60% to 1,073.80.

Through FY26, Syrma was the only listed electronics manufacturer whose shares gained during the fiscal year, rising more than 80% between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. Shares of rivals Dixon Technologies Ltd. and Kaynes Technology Ltd. declined over the same period.

Brokerage reports have flagged mounting pressure on electronics manufacturers from elevated memory chip prices, weak consumer electronics demand and higher shipping costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Still, Gujral said Syrma’s focus on automotive, healthcare and exports would help cushion some of these pressures.

“There is no argument against the fact that shipping costs have significantly increased, but our contracts with clients mention that any cost rises in operational aspects such as shipping would be borne by our clients,” he said. “We’ve also begun focusing more on the high-margin segments to preserve growth in a challenging market—a plan that also includes exports.”

Export bet

Exports currently contribute about one-fourth of Syrma’s revenue, with the company aiming to raise that share to at least one-third over time, Gujral said.

“The goal is to ensure that exports account for at least one-third of our overall revenue. Right now, exports are about one-fourth of our top line, which also suggests that we’re winning new clients from other manufacturers in North America and Europe—markets that are currently stagnant. This shows that our business is healthy and on the right track,” he said.

Gujral added that the company’s outlook remains contingent on how geopolitical tensions evolve over the coming months.

“We’ll have to wait and watch for at least another month or two, and see where the current spate of geopolitical conflicts stand. For now, based on what we’re hearing from our clients, we’re pretty confident to see our revenue grow 30% through this fiscal. Of course, if the conflicts continue, we’ll have to look at revising our projections,” Gujral said.

Early brokerage commentary remained positive. In an investor note on Tuesday, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. retained a ‘buy’ rating on Syrma SGS, but also highlighted the collapse of the company’s proposed acquisition of solar energy firm K-Solare Energy after due diligence.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsSyrma SGS Technology expects 30% revenue growth in tricky FY27, MD Jasbir Singh Gujral says
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP