T-Mobile USA Inc to cut off 5,000 jobs amid surging competition: Report1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:52 PM IST
T-Mobile USA's corporate and back-office employees are likely to be affected. Some employees holding technology roles will also be laid-off, T-Mobile said in a regulatory filing.
United States telecommunication company T-Mobile has informed that they will layoff 7% of their employees in a bid to aid cost cutting, as the company spends heavily to attract new subscribers in an increasingly competitive market.
