TA Associates invests undisclosed sum in UK’s Oxane Partners

Mumbai: Global private equity firm TA Associates has invested in Oxane Partners, a technology-driven solutions provider to the private credit industry, for an undisclosed sum.

“Oxane has established itself as a trusted technology partner to many of the world’s leading banks and private debt funds,” Naveen Wadhera, managing director at TA, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Mint first reported on the company's stake-sale talks in a deal that could value the software firm at about $200-250 million.

It has roped in Avendus and Jefferies as advisors to help with the deal.

The fresh investment will support Oxane’s continued technology innovation, expansion of AI capabilities, and further investment in talent and leadership. The transaction is likely to close in the third quarter of this year.

“Oxane has created a differentiated offering that combines proprietary technology with specialized industry expertise to address the evolving needs of the private credit market,” said Aashray Mehra, principal at TA. “The company’s proven technology, strong management team, and existing client base position it well to capitalize on the increasing need for integrated technology as private credit continues to evolve,” he added.

Leading solutions provider Founded in 2014 by former Deutsche Bank credit traders Vishal Soni and Sumit Gupta, Oxane has established itself as one of the leading solutions providers to banks and private debt funds, enabling them to manage, monitor, analyze, and service all credit assets in a unified platform through its flagship product, Oxane Panorama.

Built ground-up for credit, Panorama serves as the digital backbone for banks and funds alike, supporting critical workflows across portfolio and risk management, credit facility management, analytics, valuations, and facility administration.

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“Over the past twelve years, we have built Oxane around a clear belief that private credit requires purpose-built technology supported by experts who understand the asset class deeply. We are excited to partner with TA, whose long-term approach, deep experience scaling high-growth businesses, and global network make them an ideal partner for our next chapter,” Gupta said.

As these market participants contend with fragmented data, and interrupted connectivity, Oxane’s integrated platform has become a critical component of their credit ecosystem.

Well positioned With deep domain expertise, and long-standing client relationships, Oxane is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued institutionalization and growth of private credit globally, the company noted in the statement.

“The next phase of Oxane’s growth will be defined by our ability to rapidly translate innovation into tangible outcomes for our clients. With TA’s support, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth, invest further in our platform and people, and continue helping clients navigate the increasing complexity of the private credit market,” said Kanav Kalia, managing director at Oxane Partners.

The company has more than 900 employees across New York, Gurgaon and Hyderabad and has never raised institutional capital, scaling organically to serve more than 100 clients, including global banks.