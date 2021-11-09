Analytics company Tableau will train 10 million people in data skills over the next five years as data literacy becomes increasingly vital to modern organizations.

According to a Tableau-commissioned Forrester study, recruiters ranked data literacy as the most in-demand skill for entry-level candidates. As per the report, while 83% of CEOs expect their organizations to be more data-driven, people often lack essential data skills with only 33% of employees comfortable using data analytics to support their decisions.

“We are in the golden era of data and analytics. Organizations are seeing an unprecedented explosion in the availability of and access to data. Businesses know they must tap into the power of data to stay agile and respond in this rapidly changing environment. For these businesses, success depends on training and enabling everyone in their organization to use data to make better decisions," said Mark Nelson, president and CEO, Tableau.

With demand for data skills outpacing supply, data skills are no longer exclusively essential for data scientists or technical roles. To build truly data-driven organizations, employees across the entire enterprise must be data literate.

Tableau said this pledge accelerates its commitment to closing the data literacy gap and will help people grow valuable, inclusive businesses, make data-driven decisions and build careers with in-demand skills. The company estimates this grows its current data education commitment by 200%.

Additionally, to help overcome the barriers that remain to skill-building programs, Tableau Foundation will launch a new $5 million, multi-year initiative supporting global non-profits committed to gender equity. Grants will support organizations helping women and girls learn essential data skills, with a focus on communities facing data literacy barriers.

Tableau will introduce new training and education opportunities and double down on existing programs to help people from all backgrounds and countries build essential data skills.

