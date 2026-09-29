Table Space IPO faces Sebi challenge over promoter classification

Mumbai: Table Space Technologies Ltd is racing toward a ₹800-crore IPO (initial public offering) with an unresolved question at its core: who actually owns nearly a quarter of the company?



The stake held by Amit Banerji, who died 19 months ago, has become the subject of a dispute between his mother, Sarita Banerji, and his wife, Shruti Banerji, and their minor daughter. The company filed for an IPO in August 2026. The dispute has now reached the market regulator, with Shruti writing to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 29 August to challenge the company’s decision to classify Sarita as a promoter, among other issues, according to a letter reviewed by Mint.



The dispute therefore has implications beyond the ownership of the shares, raising questions about who should be recognised as a promoter and how control and governance may evolve after the listing. For investors, the uncertainty over a stake of more than one-fifth of the company’s pre-offer equity adds another layer of scrutiny to the IPO.