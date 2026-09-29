Mumbai: Table Space Technologies Ltd is racing toward a ₹800-crore IPO (initial public offering) with an unresolved question at its core: who actually owns nearly a quarter of the company?
The stake held by Amit Banerji, who died 19 months ago, has become the subject of a dispute between his mother, Sarita Banerji, and his wife, Shruti Banerji, and their minor daughter. The company filed for an IPO in August 2026. The dispute has now reached the market regulator, with Shruti writing to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 29 August to challenge the company’s decision to classify Sarita as a promoter, among other issues, according to a letter reviewed by Mint.
The dispute therefore has implications beyond the ownership of the shares, raising questions about who should be recognised as a promoter and how control and governance may evolve after the listing. For investors, the uncertainty over a stake of more than one-fifth of the company’s pre-offer equity adds another layer of scrutiny to the IPO.
Table Space IPO faces Sebi challenge over promoter classification
Mumbai: Table Space Technologies Ltd is racing toward a ₹800-crore IPO (initial public offering) with an unresolved question at its core: who actually owns nearly a quarter of the company?
About the Authors
Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.
Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.
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