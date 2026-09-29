Table Space IPO faces Sebi challenge over promoter classification

Mumbai: Table Space Technologies Ltd is racing toward a ₹800-crore IPO (initial public offering) with an unresolved question at its core: who actually owns nearly a quarter of the company?
The stake held by Amit Banerji, who died 19 months ago, has become the subject of a dispute between his mother, Sarita Banerji, and his wife, Shruti Banerji, and their minor daughter. The company filed for an IPO in August 2026. The dispute has now reached the market regulator, with Shruti writing to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 29 August to challenge the company’s decision to classify Sarita as a promoter, among other issues, according to a letter reviewed by Mint.
The dispute therefore has implications beyond the ownership of the shares, raising questions about who should be recognised as a promoter and how control and governance may evolve after the listing. For investors, the uncertainty over a stake of more than one-fifth of the company’s pre-offer equity adds another layer of scrutiny to the IPO.
Mumbai: Table Space Technologies Ltd is racing toward a ₹800-crore IPO (initial public offering) with an unresolved question at its core: who actually owns nearly a quarter of the company?
The stake held by Amit Banerji, who died 19 months ago, has become the subject of a dispute between his mother, Sarita Banerji, and his wife, Shruti Banerji, and their minor daughter. The company filed for an IPO in August 2026. The dispute has now reached the market regulator, with Shruti writing to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 29 August to challenge the company’s decision to classify Sarita as a promoter, among other issues, according to a letter reviewed by Mint.
The dispute therefore has implications beyond the ownership of the shares, raising questions about who should be recognised as a promoter and how control and governance may evolve after the listing. For investors, the uncertainty over a stake of more than one-fifth of the company’s pre-offer equity adds another layer of scrutiny to the IPO.
“A dispute of this nature, touching directly on who controls more than one-fifth of the company's pre-offer equity, is a critical point for the investor community,'' said Shafaq Uraizee Sapre, managing partner, Mumbai, at law firm Chandhiok & Mahajan. ``Until these aspects are decided, questions over promoter identity, ownership, and governance will remain open, and those are precisely the kinds of questions that go to the heart of what investors are entitled to understand before committing capital,” she said.
An email sent to Sebi seeking comment remain unanswered.
Table Space, as the company is known, is backed by Singapore-based global alternative investment manager Hillhouse Investment and provides managed workspace solutions to enterprises and counts Fujitsu, Ericsson, Mastercard, Shell and American Express among its clients, according to its website.
Contested will
At the heart of the dispute is a contested will of Banerji that left his wife out of his inheritance and divided his estate equally between his mother and daughter. Banerji also willed that his mother be the custodian of his daughter’s stake until she turns 25. Shruti Banerji has challenged the will in court.
The will presented to the court, under which Sarita and the daughter were claimed to be equal beneficiaries of Banerji’s estate, was described as unregistered in an order dated 25 July 2025 by the Senior Civil Judge, Devanahalli. The order said: “It is to be noted here that the alleged Will is not even a registered document to draw an inference.”
In a formal objection letter sent to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 29 August, Shruti questioned the rationale for classifying Sarita as a promoter of the company. The promoter classification was approved by the board on 1 June, according to the DRHP. Until March, Sarita held no equity stake in the company and was not involved in its operations, the DRHP mentioned.
“The company has offered no explanation for classifying Sarita Banerji as promoter while excluding me and my daughter, despite our claims arising from our position as equal Class-I legal heirs of late Amit Banerji,” Shruti said in the letter. She also said the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) omitted her and her daughter from the promoter group and did not disclose their relationship with Sarita.
A spokesperson for Table Space said the company’s DRHP disclosed “certain matters” that were sub judice, and declined to comment further. “We will suitably make all appropriate disclosures required under applicable law in the UDRHP, RHP and Prospectus,” the spokesperson said.
The company has disclosed the legal dispute over Banerji’s stake as one of the risk factors in its DRHP, saying the outcome of the proceedings could affect its shareholding pattern.
In fiscal hyear 2026 (FY26), total income rose about 61% year-on-year to ₹2,516.57 crore. The company’s net loss narrowed 74.05% to ₹402.2 crore during the year.
Inadequate disclosures
However, legal experts said the disclosures were inadequate.
“When an issue involves a contested 22.14% equity block, pitting a founder's surviving spouse and minor child against his mother and corporate leadership, the company cannot rely on broad, boilerplate disclaimers,'' said Ankita Singh, managing partner at Sarvaank Associates. ``Framing severe civil injunctions and an ongoing probate challenge over nearly a quarter of the pre-offer equity as an 'undetermined family dispute' falls well short of the transparency standards mandated by Sebi's ICDR Regulations,” she said.
“Classifying a legal heir as a promoter while the substratum of her shareholding rests on an unregistered will facing judicial doubt is a high-stakes gamble,” she said. If the judiciary upholds Shruti’s rights, nearly 15% of the company's voting capital could be transferred to an adversarial shareholder, directly fracturing the promoter group post-listing, she said.
Sapre of Chandhiok & Mahajan, said that under the Sebi ICDR Regulations, 2018, the classification of a person as a promoter carries a specific meaning and requires satisfaction of defined criteria. This includes being instrumental in formulating the plan pursuant to which the offer is made, exercising control over the company, or being a person in accordance with whose directions the board is accustomed to act.
The statutory definitions are mandatory, and the board does not have a free hand in deciding who is a promoter or who forms part of the promoter group, Sapre said.
Interestingly, Table Space chairman Karan Chopra is married to Preeti Banerji, the sister of Amit Banerji and daughter of Sarita, according to the DRHP.
The company’s public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares to raise ₹800 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The disputed shares are not being sold in the IPO.