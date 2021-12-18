New Delhi: Abu Dhabi-based retail and F&B group Tablez has opened its first toys store, House of Toys, in Bengaluru.

Tablez currently operates 78 stores in India across food and beverage concepts, toys, lifestyle, and apparel. It plans to expand that to 250 over the next five years.

Tablez was the exclusive master franchisee for American toy retail store Toys“R"Us to open stores in the country. The brand’s licensing rights were taken over by Flipkart’s wholesale entity, along with technology firm Ace Turtle earlier this year; the two announced plans to retail Toys“R"Us and Babies“R"Us brands online in the country.

"As an active stakeholder in the Indian toy industry for the past six years, we are excited to continue this journey with the grand launch of India’s first toys superstore. The concept of ‘House Of Toys’ has been derived in a way to deliver a holistic and technology-driven playtime experience for kids and pre-teens, in a modern, contemporary setting," said Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, Tablez said.

Tablez also operates as the master franchisee of brands like Desigual, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport, YOYOSO, Cold Stone Creamery, and Galito’s in India.

House of Toys will compete with retailer Hamley’s that is owned by Reliance Retail.

House of Toys will look at an omni-channel expansion in the natal, baby care, kids and preteens category.

“Our primary objective is to make international high-street sensibility available in India through our strategic alliance with global brands," said Balakrishnan Vasudevan, COO, Tablez

