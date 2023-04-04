Taco Bell partner eyes 600 outlets by 20302 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
- On Monday, the American restaurant chain signed cricketer Hardik Pandya as the first brand ambassador for India.
Burman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd is on track to expand the Taco Bell restaurant chain beyond the metro cities, and set up 470 new outlets in India over the next seven years to take the total store count to 600 from the existing 130 outlets by 2030, despite inflationary pressures slowing demand.
