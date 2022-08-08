Taco Bell set to invest $100 million in pan-India expansion with 600 outlets

The company continues to localize its menu and open outlets in tier II and III cities. The chain has also localized sourcing of raw material and worked on improving the supply chain, apart from building a brand presence across malls, high streets and food courts, said Burman. “We would have been even faster if covid hadn’t happened. Covid really set us back a bit, but I think we’re confident with the offering--the customers are enjoying the food. We feel we’ve got enough formats, so we can go into different areas in India. We are heading to tier II and tier III towns. I’m very confident we’ll get to 600 much faster than we originally planned," Burman said on Monday.

