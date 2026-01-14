Taiwan moves to arrest OnePlus CEO over illegal hiring, steps up push against China

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is on focus as Taiwan prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for the company's chief executive officer on allegations of being involved in illegal business and recruitment activities in Taiwan.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.