Taiwan moves to arrest OnePlus CEO over illegal hiring, steps up push against China

Taiwan’s Shilin District Prosecutors Office said it had indicted two Taiwanese citizens for helping OnePlus CEO Pete Lau illegally operate a business and recruit more than 70 employees in Taiwan.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published14 Jan 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus
Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is on focus as Taiwan prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for the company's chief executive officer on allegations of being involved in illegal business and recruitment activities in Taiwan.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsTaiwan moves to arrest OnePlus CEO over illegal hiring, steps up push against China
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.