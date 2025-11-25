TSMC stake slumps 4.66% on lawsuit against former executive for leaking trade secrets to Intel — All we know

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) fell 4.66% on 25 November to 187.64 Taiwan dollars, from previous close of 192.30 Taiwan dollar on reports that the chip maker is suing a former executive for allegedly leaking trade secrets to competitor Intel.

In a statement TSMC said that it is suing former senior vice president Lo Wei-jen, alleging “high probability” he leaked trade secrets to new employer Intel, where he joined as executive vice president after retiring in July 2025, AFP reported.

Intel did not respond to queries from AFP, and Reuters. Lo did not respond to requests from Reuters.

What is the lawsuit claim? TSMC in its statement said that a case has been lodged with the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, based on Lo's terms of employment contract, non-compete agreement and regulations such as the Trade Secrets Act.

“There is a high probability that Lo uses, leaks, discloses, delivers, or transfers TSMC's trade secrets and confidential information to Intel,” TSMC said.

The company added that while Lo was transferred to TSMC's Corporate Strategy Department in March 2024 he allegedly continued to meet with staff from Research and Development departments “to provide information for him to understand the advanced technologies currently, and planned to be, under development by TSMC”.

Further, it added that Lo had signed non-disclosure and non-compete agreements with TSMC and claimed in his exit interview with TSMC's lawyer that he planned to join an “academic institution”.

Taiwan govt watching developments closely As per the AFP report, Taiwan's Ministry for Economic Affairs has issued a statement on the development, saying that it would “closely monitor any impact on the industry” and work with prosecutors and investigators to determine if the case involves “violations of the National Security Act”.

Reuters reported that Taiwan's economy minister said last week authorities were investigating Lo after local media reported that he may have taken TSMC's advanced technology data to his new employer.

TSMC is among the top beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) wave, with clients Nvidia and Apple “pouring many billions of dollars” into data centres, chips, and servers, the report said.

Who is Lo Wei-Jun? Lo, who helped drive TSMC's mass production of cutting edge 5-nanometre, 3-nm and 2-nm chips, joined Intel in October after retiring from TSMC following a 21-year-long career there. A source familiar with the matter said he reports directly to Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Before joining TSMC in 2004, Lo worked at Intel for 18 years. He served as a director of technology development and was a factory manager, running Intel’s development facility in Santa Clara, California.

(With inputs from Agencies)