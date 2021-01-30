Taiwan's Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts

Taiwan's Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 04:17 PM IST
Tata Electronics will invest ₹5,763 cr for making mobile phone components and Pegatron will invest ₹1,100 cr to make mobile phones as part of its phase I investment
Taiwan’s Pegatron Corporation and Tata Electronics will invest separately in Tamil Nadu to make mobile phones and parts.
Tata Electronics will invest ₹5,763 crore for making mobile phone components and Pegatron will invest ₹1,100 crore to make mobile phones as part of its phase I investment, the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement Friday.
Taiwan's Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Future-Reliance deal: Kishore Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, 'playing dog in the manger'3 min read . 04:04 PM IST
ICICI Bank Q3 net profit rises 19.1% to ₹4,939.6 crore1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Happiest Minds acquires Pimcore Global Services for $8.25 mn1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
India has been successful in luring global phone assemblers that want to diversify their dependency on China in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. In October, the Indian government gave the nod to 16 companies under its Production Linked Incentive program.
The other companies to invest in Tamil Nadu state include:
- Sun Edison to invest ₹4,629 crore to make solar PV modules
- Ola Electric to invest ₹2,354 crore to make electric vehicles, batteries
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.