Taiwan's Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts

Taiwan’s Pegatron Corporation and Tata Electronics will invest separately in Tamil Nadu to make mobile phones and parts.

Tata Electronics will invest ₹5,763 crore for making mobile phone components and Pegatron will invest ₹1,100 crore to make mobile phones as part of its phase I investment, the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement Friday.

India has been successful in luring global phone assemblers that want to diversify their dependency on China in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. In October, the Indian government gave the nod to 16 companies under its Production Linked Incentive program.

The other companies to invest in Tamil Nadu state include:

Sun Edison to invest ₹ 4,629 crore to make solar PV modules

4,629 crore to make solar PV modules Ola Electric to invest ₹ 2,354 crore to make electric vehicles, batteries





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

