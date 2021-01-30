Taiwan's Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts

Tata Electronics will invest ₹5,763 cr for making mobile phone components and Pegatron will invest ₹1,100 cr to make mobile phones as part of its phase I investment

Taiwan’s Pegatron Corporation and Tata Electronics will invest separately in Tamil Nadu to make mobile phones and parts.

India has been successful in luring global phone assemblers that want to diversify their dependency on China in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. In October, the Indian government gave the nod to 16 companies under its Production Linked Incentive program.

Sun Edison to invest ₹ 4,629 crore to make solar PV modules

4,629 crore to make solar PV modules Ola Electric to invest ₹ 2,354 crore to make electric vehicles, batteries

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.