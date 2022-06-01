Taj can use ‘Jiva’ as spa brand

In the contempt petition filed before the high court, Jiva Institute alleged that Indian Hotels were guilty of violating orders of the court passed in 2006 and 2008, considering that it was advertising and marketing its spa services, including for non-ayurvedic products such as towels under the ‘Jiva’ trademark on their websites and through e-mails
MUMBAI :The Delhi high court has rejected a contempt petition filed by JIVA Institute of Vedic Science and Culture against Indian Hotels Co. Ltd for using the “Jiva’ trademark for its spa services, which will allow the hospitality firm to continue using the trademark.
“It bears repetition to state that this court is unable to read any explicit/even implied direction or restraint in any of the orders, referred to and relied upon by the Vedic Institute, which restrained Indian Hotels from marketing, advertising the articles used in relation to their spas," a bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh said on 25 May.
In the contempt petition filed before the high court, Jiva Institute alleged that Indian Hotels were guilty of violating orders of the court passed in 2006 and 2008, considering that it was advertising and marketing its spa services, including for non-ayurvedic products such as towels under the “Jiva’ trademark on their websites and through e-mails.
In 2006, a Delhi high court single-judge bench restrained Indian Hotels from using the Jiva trademark. Subsequently, in 2008, a division bench of the high court vacated the order subject to certain conditions and allowed the company to use the trademark.
According to the HC order, Indian Hotels could use the trademark Jiva of its spa services as well as for pillows, towels and handkerchiefs and other articles used at the spa.
The court said clearly, there was no restraint on advertising or marketing activities with respect to the running of the Indian Hotel spas.
“It is significant to note that each of the articles depicted in the pictures is related to the spas, particularly, the towels, and fall within the window of permitted user, by virtue of the order," the court added.
“Furthermore, Vedic Institute wants the court to interpret its orders to read that the Indian Hotels were restrained from marketing or advertising the products used in relation to the services rendered in the spas," the court observed.
“Firstly, this court is unable to find any such restraint in the order passed by the division bench’s order dated 2008 and secondly, the Indian Hotels are, in fact, not advertising or selling ayurvedic or non-ayurvedic products for any other purpose, through the advertisements on their websites or e-mails, as alleged by the Vedic Institute", the order said.