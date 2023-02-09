Taj Exotica gets helicopter connectivity from Mopa airport of Goa
- FlyBlade India will operate from the airport to the hotel twice a day. The helicopter on this route will be able to seat four passengers at a fare of ₹6000 per person
Helicopter operator FlyBlade India will connect Manohar International airport at Mopa in North Goa to Taj Exotica hotel in South Goa with effect from 13 February.
