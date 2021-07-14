NEW DELHI : Travel and hospitality brands dominated the first edition of the top 10 list of most recommended brands in India in 2021 released by market research firm YouGov on Wednesday.

While Amazon Pantry topped the YouGov’s Recommend Rankings 2021 in the country, six travel and hospitality brands featured on the list.

The rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s positive recommend score, which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. Every brand in the ranking has a minimum sample of 300 and has been tracked for at least six months, with all scores being rounded to a single decimal place.

The ranking has been created based on average data from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021.

With the easing of restrictions, luxury hotels lured patrons with discounts and a safe stay experience. This, in turn, helped them strengthen their position among travel-starved consumers. Taj Hotels & Palaces occupies the third spot on the list (83.3) and Hyatt takes the sixth spot (81.9). Travel booking site MakeMyTrip also appears in the fourth place (83.0) in the rankings.

Despite facing bans and restrictions, airlines enjoy strong advocacy among consumers in India. Emirates is placed fifth (83.0), Lufthansa eighth (81.5) and Singapore Airlines parks itself in tenth position (80.9).

“Despite being among the worst affected sectors due to the pandemic, travel and hospitality brands can take heart that their brand advocacy scores remain high and healthy. We see hotels, booking sites and airlines enjoy strong advocacy among urban Indian consumers indicating that consumers wanderlust has not dimmed," said Deepa Bhatia, general manager, YouGov India.

Other brands featured on the list include retail brand DMart, which follows Amazon Pantry at the second spot with a score of 83.5. In addition to this, SBI General Life Insurance occupied the seventh spot with a score of 81.8, while e-commerce giant Amazon stood at ninth position with score of 81.4 in the top 10 rankings.

