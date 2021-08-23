In a stock exchange filing. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said it board, during its meeting on Monday, “has, inter alia, considered and approved, subject to receipt of relevant approvals from regulatory authorities, as may be required, issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company on a record date for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore".

