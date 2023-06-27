New Delhi: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a BSE-listed hospitality company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new management contract under the name of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa in Raichak, West Bengal. This property is owned by the Ambuja Neotia Group and is their seventh hotel management contract together. The resort hotel will have 155 rooms and 70,000 sq ft of banqueting space.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have five hotels under its Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across the state. There are another five under development.

Puneet Chhatwal, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer said, “Serving as a gateway to North East India, West Bengal holds immense potential and having this property will extend our presence in the state. It will leverage the region’s commercial and tourism prospects and will also complement our existing hotels in Kolkata and Darjeeling."

Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group, said, “We are happy to partner with them once again. We are confident that the partnership will have a positive impact on tourism in the region.“ Raichak, situated on the banks of the Ganges River. The company also owns the Taj City Center New Town in Kolkata.

Last week the company also announced a new Ginger hotel in Kochi on MG Road in Kerala under an operating lease.

Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate said in a report that in FY21, organized room supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year. India has about 1.44 lakh branded rooms including the 4,093 new rooms launched last year.

In its last Trends & Opportunities report that it put out last year, it said that IHCL was the second largest player in the country in terms of room inventory of about 18,000 rooms as of July 2022, following closely in the heels of Marriott International which had about 22,000 rooms. In terms of the top ten hotel brands by percentage share of existing inventory in India, Marriott topped the list with 14.26% owned by them and IHCL followed in its heels at 11.57%. The report added that IHCL had a higher number of hotels in the country than competitor Marriott International.