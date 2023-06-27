Taj Hotels signs new property with Ambuja Neotia Group in West Bengal1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 05:42 PM IST
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have five hotels under its Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across the state. There are another five under development.
New Delhi: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a BSE-listed hospitality company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new management contract under the name of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa in Raichak, West Bengal. This property is owned by the Ambuja Neotia Group and is their seventh hotel management contract together. The resort hotel will have 155 rooms and 70,000 sq ft of banqueting space.
