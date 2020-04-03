MUMBAI : The Tata Group have taken their involvement in covid-19 relief measures a step further by offering the rooms across the Taj brand for medical professionals working on covid-19 duty.

So far the Tata group, comprising of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, has donated a huge ₹1,500 crore, the funds of which will be used for giving proper equipment, testing kits, setting up treatment facilities and respiratory systems across the country.

Now the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the hospitality business of Tata Sons have opened the doors of their luxurious hotel chain of The Taj Group for medical professionals treating COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

" During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus," said a spokesperson of IHCL.

These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center.

Maharashtra alone has identified 30 government hospitals that will be dedicated to covid-19 treatment, state health minister Rajesh Tope said Thursday.

A total of 2,305 beds will be made available across these hospitals to accommodate covid-19 patients, the minister said with Mumbai alone reporting more than half of the positive cases so far. In many regions of the country, including the capital, overworked medical professionals are facing stigma even during the few hours that that get at home due to concerns of infection raised by neighbourhood committees.

Recently, Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons committed ₹500 crore towards the manufacturing of personal protective equipment, respiratory systems, testing kits and other things needed to fight it. " We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis." Soon Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced an additional ₹1,000 crore support towards COVID-19 and related activities.