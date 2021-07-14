The Taj Group of Hotels, the flagship brand of the Tata Group-run Indian Hotels Corp. Ltd (IHCL), will focus on unlocking the potential from reimagined and new brands, besides pursuing an asset-light growth model to strengthen its balance sheet and improve return on capital.

At the recently held analysts’ meeting, the management said Taj’s exclusive business club, The Chambers, has been relaunched with new features. The firm plans to increase its member count from 2,200 to 4,000. Seven Chambers are operational now and two more are in the pipeline. The company expects it to become a ₹150-crore business.

The group’s food delivery business Qmin, which is present in 15 cities, will be expanded to 25 cities. For Qmin, the orders are prepared in existing restaurants and hotels or management contract hotels in India. The business, thus, runs on high operating margins of 50%.

Of all the food orders booked on Qmin app, 22% are from partner hotels and 50% from hotels operated by IHCL. With a revenue of ₹70 crore, it may achieve ₹15-20 crore in profit. The firm said Qmin has the potential to reach ₹500 crore in revenue.

Taj Sats, an airline catering company, has also been expanded to include new food and beverage target markets such as offices under a new brand called Anuka. As of Q4FY21, the company had a market share of 50% in the aviation sector.

The group’s branded homestays, Ama Stays and Trails, which operates 44 bungalows, is an asset-light initiative that will be scaled up to 500. IHCL collects 15% as management fees and 3% pass through as marketing costs. With a revenue potential of ₹500 crore, Ama Stays is expected to generate a profit of ₹75 crore, it added.

“New initiatives (Qmin, Ama, The Chambers) are expected to contribute ₹450-500 crore or 10% of revenue over the next two-three years from 5% currently. Around 60% of incremental revenue growth through these new initiatives would directly flow through earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization (Ebitda), which will help improve overall profitability," said Sharekhan by BNP Paribas in a report.

IHCL said this new strategy will enable it to beat the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. It plans to add capacity via management contracts and will be selective in owned-room additions.

While in FY18, management contracted hotels formed around 33% of IHCL’s portfolio, it has now increased to 46% with a target to take it to 50%. About 78% of the hotels in pipeline are under management contract and only 6% are owned. With higher rooms coming under the management contract model and an expected improvement in business fundamentals, management fee revenues are expected to rise to ₹350 crore from the present ₹219 crore.

Besides, the firm’s Ebitda margins are likely to get a boost from its cost-saving initiatives. In FY21, IHCL’s operating costs declined by 45% to ₹1,920 crore, primarily driven by a 28% reduction in fixed costs.

While IHCL’s net debt stood at ₹1,857 crore in FY20, it increased to ₹3,110 crore in FY21. The firm seeks to reduce debt to pre-pandemic levels by hiving off non-core assets.

IHCL does not have plans to acquire assets through debt and, instead, if any attractive opportunity comes through, it will acquire it through its tie-up with GIC Singapore, the company added.

