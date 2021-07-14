Taj to unlock potential from reimagined and new brands

While in FY18, management contracted hotels formed around 33% of IHCL’s portfolio, it has now increased to 46% with a target to take it to 50%. About 78% of the hotels in pipeline are under management contract and only 6% are owned. With higher rooms coming under the management contract model and an expected improvement in business fundamentals, management fee revenues are expected to rise to ₹350 crore from the present ₹219 crore.