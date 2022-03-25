Tajpur deep-sea port: Adani highest bidder for West Bengal' deep-sea port

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
West Bengal government expects that the first phase of the project will be completed in three-four years, and it will be operational, the official said.
Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for the West Bengal government's greenfield deep-sea port project at Tajpur in a neck-to-neck fight with JSW Group
APSEZ and Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group were the only two entities that took part in the financial bid round, though there were more port and logistics majors who had expressed initial interest in the estimated ₹7,000-crore project in Purba Medinipur district.
"APSEZ is the highest bidder, offering a share of 0.25 per cent of gross revenue. It was marginally higher than the second bidder who offered 0.23 per cent," a senior government official said, without wanting to be named.
The revenue share will increase to 4 per cent, but that will be at a much later date of the concession period, which is 99 years, he said.
The price bid for the tender, floated by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), was opened on Wednesday in the presence of the bidders -- APSEZ and JSW Infrastructure Ltd, the official said.
Meanwhile in an another related development, Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited(“MMMPL") and MP Natural Resources Private Limited (“MPNRPL"), Wholly Owned Subsidiaries (“WOS") of the Company, recently participated in the tenders invited by Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, Government of India and declared as successful bidders for the below mentioned projects:
Name of WOS MMMPL MPNRPL
Name of Coal Block Bijahan Gondbahera Ujheni East
Coalfield IB Valley Singrauli
State Odisha Madhya Pradesh
Total Geological Resources (MT) 327 250
Revenue sharing with Government (%) 14% 5%
APSEZ will get 125 acres of seafront land for the development of the port, and another 1,000 acres, situated 4 km away, for port-linked industrial development.
Adani Group did not bid for the privatisation of Kolkata Port's Kiddherpore dock, but is the highest bidder for modernisation of Berth 2 of Haldia dock.
In less than two decades, APSEZ has built, acquired and developed a portfolio of ports infrastructure and services across India. Its 13 ports and terminals represent 24 per cent of the country's port capacity.
*With inputs from agencies
