Tajpur port: West Bengal minister says talks are underway with Adani Group, BJP claims the project becomes uncertain
The Tajpur port project is very much on the cards and talks are on with Adani group, says West Bengal minister for industries, commerce and enterprises Sashi Panja
Amid speculations that Gautam Adani-owned Adani group was no longer part of the Tajpur port project, West Bengal minister for industries, commerce and enterprises Sashi Panja on Sunday said the project is very much on track and talks are underway with Adani.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message