Takeda, Frazier Healthcare to launch biopharma company for norovirus vaccine

"With a third of the global population in India, there is a higher level of risk to people from viruses and infectious diseases. Today there is sufficient proof and data that vaccinations have contributed to a decrease in infectious diseases and associated mortality rates. This partnership announcement between Takeda and Frazier Healthcare Partners will allow Takeda to continue developing innovative treatments for high-risk and high-burden diseases prevalent in India, such as dengue and Zika virus while alleviating some of the immense pressures on public healthcare institutions across the country due to the ongoing covid-19 global pandemic," Simon Gallagher, Interim General Manager of Takeda India said.