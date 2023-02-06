Takeda seeks DCGI permission for dengue vaccine trial
- The Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) subject expert committee (SEC) took up Takeda’s proposal seeking permission for trials of its dengue tetravalent vaccine Qdenga, minutes of its 23 January meeting showed.
NEW DELHI : Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceuticals has sought permission from the Indian drug regulator to conduct phase three clinical trials for its dengue vaccine which has received approval in the European Union and Indonesia.
