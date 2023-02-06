Takeda seeks DCGI permission for dengue vaccine trial

Takeda’s proposal gains significance given that dengue cases in India have shot up in the last few years, even as the country lacks any effective vaccine or treatment for the viral disease. Dengue infected over 100,000 and killed 90 in 2022, according to the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC). Dengue virus has four different strains—DENV-1 that causes classic dengue fever, DENV-2 that results in haemorrhagic fever with shock, DENV-3 that causes fever without shock, and DENV-4 that leads to fever without shock or profound shock. Scientists say that DENV-2 circulating this year which is more virulent.