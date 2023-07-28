Takeover norm violations: SAT sets aside Sebi order against Ambani brothers2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST
SAT asked the regulator to refund the penalty of ₹25 crore to the appellants
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday set aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India's April 2021 order that had imposed a penalty of ₹25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Reliance Industries Holdings and eight other entities for alleged violation of takeover regulations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×